1032 N Myers Street
Last updated January 27 2020 at 6:26 PM

1032 N Myers Street

1032 North Myers Street · No Longer Available
Location

1032 North Myers Street, Burbank, CA 91506
Chandler Park

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, fully remodeled.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1032 N Myers Street have any available units?
1032 N Myers Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
Is 1032 N Myers Street currently offering any rent specials?
1032 N Myers Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032 N Myers Street pet-friendly?
No, 1032 N Myers Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 1032 N Myers Street offer parking?
No, 1032 N Myers Street does not offer parking.
Does 1032 N Myers Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1032 N Myers Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032 N Myers Street have a pool?
No, 1032 N Myers Street does not have a pool.
Does 1032 N Myers Street have accessible units?
No, 1032 N Myers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1032 N Myers Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1032 N Myers Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1032 N Myers Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1032 N Myers Street does not have units with air conditioning.

