All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 1022 N Keystone Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
1022 N Keystone Street
Last updated June 1 2019 at 9:59 AM

1022 N Keystone Street

1022 N Keystone St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1022 N Keystone St, Burbank, CA 91506
Chandler Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Brand new permitted ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit) with open floor plan, 1 bedroom, and 3/4 bath. Shared yard space and private patio area behind unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 N Keystone Street have any available units?
1022 N Keystone Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
Is 1022 N Keystone Street currently offering any rent specials?
1022 N Keystone Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 N Keystone Street pet-friendly?
No, 1022 N Keystone Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 1022 N Keystone Street offer parking?
No, 1022 N Keystone Street does not offer parking.
Does 1022 N Keystone Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1022 N Keystone Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 N Keystone Street have a pool?
No, 1022 N Keystone Street does not have a pool.
Does 1022 N Keystone Street have accessible units?
No, 1022 N Keystone Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 N Keystone Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1022 N Keystone Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1022 N Keystone Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1022 N Keystone Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave
Burbank, CA 91504
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr
Burbank, CA 91506
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl
Burbank, CA 91504

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts