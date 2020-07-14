All apartments in Buena Park
Find more places like Westview.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buena Park, CA
/
Westview
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Westview

Open Now until 5pm
8572 Western Avenue · (714) 710-8731
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Buena Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8572 Western Avenue, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 36 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,530

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 594 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westview.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
carport
cc payments
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1 month, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: $600 on approved credit for 1 bedroom and $800 for 2 bedroom
Move-in Fees: None
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Each apartment comes with 1 assigned carport. Two bedrooms come with 1 assigned carport and an open space parking.
Storage Details: No storage room available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westview have any available units?
Westview has a unit available for $1,530 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Westview have?
Some of Westview's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westview currently offering any rent specials?
Westview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westview pet-friendly?
No, Westview is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does Westview offer parking?
Yes, Westview offers parking.
Does Westview have units with washers and dryers?
No, Westview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Westview have a pool?
Yes, Westview has a pool.
Does Westview have accessible units?
Yes, Westview has accessible units.
Does Westview have units with dishwashers?
No, Westview does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Westview have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Westview has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Westview?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave
Buena Park, CA 90620
8041 Page St.
8041 Page Street
Buena Park, CA 90621
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd
Buena Park, CA 90621

Similar Pages

Buena Park 1 BedroomsBuena Park 2 Bedrooms
Buena Park Apartments with ParkingBuena Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Buena Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CA
Fountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity