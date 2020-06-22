Rent Calculator
8780 Valley View St
8780 Valley View St
8780 Valley View Street
8780 Valley View Street, Buena Park, CA 90620
Amenities
dishwasher
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
Property Amenities
carport
parking
In perfectly good shape. Walls are recently painted and carpet added to the stairs. Very close to a selection of stores. Schools of the surrounding area are high ranking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8780 Valley View St have any available units?
8780 Valley View St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Buena Park, CA
.
Is 8780 Valley View St currently offering any rent specials?
8780 Valley View St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8780 Valley View St pet-friendly?
No, 8780 Valley View St is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Buena Park
.
Does 8780 Valley View St offer parking?
Yes, 8780 Valley View St offers parking.
Does 8780 Valley View St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8780 Valley View St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8780 Valley View St have a pool?
No, 8780 Valley View St does not have a pool.
Does 8780 Valley View St have accessible units?
No, 8780 Valley View St does not have accessible units.
Does 8780 Valley View St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8780 Valley View St has units with dishwashers.
Does 8780 Valley View St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8780 Valley View St does not have units with air conditioning.
