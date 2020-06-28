All apartments in Buena Park
Location

8741 Harrison Way, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely remodeled with quartz counters, white shaker cabinets, LV flooring throughout, new windows, paint inside & out, new a/c and furnace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8741 Harrison Way have any available units?
8741 Harrison Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
Is 8741 Harrison Way currently offering any rent specials?
8741 Harrison Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8741 Harrison Way pet-friendly?
No, 8741 Harrison Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 8741 Harrison Way offer parking?
No, 8741 Harrison Way does not offer parking.
Does 8741 Harrison Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8741 Harrison Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8741 Harrison Way have a pool?
No, 8741 Harrison Way does not have a pool.
Does 8741 Harrison Way have accessible units?
No, 8741 Harrison Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8741 Harrison Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8741 Harrison Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8741 Harrison Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8741 Harrison Way has units with air conditioning.
