8602 Western Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

ONE MONTH RENT FREE ! (on rent ready units)

Available for viewing today! Call or text 714-628-6269 to schedule an appointment!

We have the best that Buena Park has to offer!



Let Elmwood Apartments provide your solution and make finding your new home easy. Our community is a great place to live life to the fullest after school, work or vacation! We are minutes from the 91 and 5 freeways, Knott's Berry Farm, shopping, malls, restaurants, parks, grocery stores, public transit and much more! We strive to provide excellent service every day. Schedule a tour today to find the home you have been looking for!



KEY FEATURES

? Year Built: 1964

? Sq Footage: 884

? Bedrooms: 2

? Bathrooms: 1

? Parking: 1 Assigned Parking Spot

? Lease Duration: 1 Year

? Deposit: $500 On Approved Credit

? Pets Policy: Pets are allowed. Breed and Weight Restrictions

? Laundry: On-Site Facility

? Floor: Vinyl Laminate Hardwood Like

? Property Type: Multi-Family Community



GREEN FEATURES

? LED Lighting (Inside and Out)

? Energy-efficient Appliances



COMMUNITY FEATURES

? Community Pool

? Near Transportation

? Covered Parking

? On-Site Manager

RENTAL UNIT FEATURES

? Full Sized Appliances

? Range / Oven

? Refrigerator

? Dishwasher

? Microwave

? Garbage Disposal

? Spacious Patio

? Central Heating

?A/C

? Cable-Ready

? Hardwood Like Flooring

? Ceiling Fans in Dining Area

? Mirrored Closet Doors

? Vertical Blinds

? Ample White Cabinetry



LEASE TERMS Starting from $1850 a month/ $500 deposit with approved application and 12 month lease

$30 application fee for each adult

Rental rate $1895



***Lease Special $ONE MONTH RENT FREE***



Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.

Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties/Equal Housing Opportunities



Come see your next home!! 8602 Western Ave Buena Park, CA 90620



Leasing Agent:Emily Rizvi 714-628-6269



For an appointment to view, please email or call Elmwood Apartments



Pan American Properties



More info & apply online



