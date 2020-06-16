8602 Western Avenue

Amenities
ONE MONTH RENT FREE ! (on rent ready units)
Available for viewing today! Call or text 714-628-6269 to schedule an appointment!
We have the best that Buena Park has to offer!
Let Elmwood Apartments provide your solution and make finding your new home easy. Our community is a great place to live life to the fullest after school, work or vacation! We are minutes from the 91 and 5 freeways, Knott's Berry Farm, shopping, malls, restaurants, parks, grocery stores, public transit and much more! We strive to provide excellent service every day. Schedule a tour today to find the home you have been looking for!
KEY FEATURES
? Year Built: 1964
? Sq Footage: 884
? Bedrooms: 2
? Bathrooms: 1
? Parking: 1 Assigned Parking Spot
? Lease Duration: 1 Year
? Deposit: $500 On Approved Credit
? Pets Policy: Pets are allowed. Breed and Weight Restrictions
? Laundry: On-Site Facility
? Floor: Vinyl Laminate Hardwood Like
? Property Type: Multi-Family Community
GREEN FEATURES
? LED Lighting (Inside and Out)
? Energy-efficient Appliances
COMMUNITY FEATURES
? Community Pool
? Near Transportation
? Covered Parking
? On-Site Manager
RENTAL UNIT FEATURES
? Full Sized Appliances
? Range / Oven
? Refrigerator
? Dishwasher
? Microwave
? Garbage Disposal
? Spacious Patio
? Central Heating
?A/C
? Cable-Ready
? Hardwood Like Flooring
? Ceiling Fans in Dining Area
? Mirrored Closet Doors
? Vertical Blinds
? Ample White Cabinetry
LEASE TERMS Starting from $1850 a month/ $500 deposit with approved application and 12 month lease
$30 application fee for each adult
Rental rate $1895
***Lease Special $ONE MONTH RENT FREE***
Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.
Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties/Equal Housing Opportunities
Come see your next home!! 8602 Western Ave Buena Park, CA 90620
Leasing Agent:Emily Rizvi 714-628-6269
For an appointment to view, please email or call Elmwood Apartments
Pan American Properties
More info & apply online
(RLNE5803920)