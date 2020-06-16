All apartments in Buena Park
Find more places like 8602 Western Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buena Park, CA
/
8602 Western Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

8602 Western Avenue

8602 Western Avenue · (714) 628-6269
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Buena Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8602 Western Avenue, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 46 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
ONE MONTH RENT FREE ! (on rent ready units)
Available for viewing today! Call or text 714-628-6269 to schedule an appointment!
We have the best that Buena Park has to offer!

Let Elmwood Apartments provide your solution and make finding your new home easy. Our community is a great place to live life to the fullest after school, work or vacation! We are minutes from the 91 and 5 freeways, Knott's Berry Farm, shopping, malls, restaurants, parks, grocery stores, public transit and much more! We strive to provide excellent service every day. Schedule a tour today to find the home you have been looking for!

KEY FEATURES
? Year Built: 1964
? Sq Footage: 884
? Bedrooms: 2
? Bathrooms: 1
? Parking: 1 Assigned Parking Spot
? Lease Duration: 1 Year
? Deposit: $500 On Approved Credit
? Pets Policy: Pets are allowed. Breed and Weight Restrictions
? Laundry: On-Site Facility
? Floor: Vinyl Laminate Hardwood Like
? Property Type: Multi-Family Community

GREEN FEATURES
? LED Lighting (Inside and Out)
? Energy-efficient Appliances

COMMUNITY FEATURES
? Community Pool
? Near Transportation
? Covered Parking
? On-Site Manager
RENTAL UNIT FEATURES
? Full Sized Appliances
? Range / Oven
? Refrigerator
? Dishwasher
? Microwave
? Garbage Disposal
? Spacious Patio
? Central Heating
?A/C
? Cable-Ready
? Hardwood Like Flooring
? Ceiling Fans in Dining Area
? Mirrored Closet Doors
? Vertical Blinds
? Ample White Cabinetry

LEASE TERMS Starting from $1850 a month/ $500 deposit with approved application and 12 month lease
$30 application fee for each adult
Rental rate $1895

***Lease Special $ONE MONTH RENT FREE***

Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.
Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties/Equal Housing Opportunities

Come see your next home!! 8602 Western Ave Buena Park, CA 90620

Leasing Agent:Emily Rizvi 714-628-6269

For an appointment to view, please email or call Elmwood Apartments

Pan American Properties

More info & apply online

(RLNE5803920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8602 Western Avenue have any available units?
8602 Western Avenue has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8602 Western Avenue have?
Some of 8602 Western Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8602 Western Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8602 Western Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8602 Western Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8602 Western Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8602 Western Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8602 Western Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8602 Western Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8602 Western Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8602 Western Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8602 Western Avenue has a pool.
Does 8602 Western Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8602 Western Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8602 Western Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8602 Western Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 8602 Western Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8602 Western Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8602 Western Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westview
8572 Western Avenue
Buena Park, CA 90620
8041 Page St.
8041 Page Street
Buena Park, CA 90621
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave
Buena Park, CA 90620
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd
Buena Park, CA 90621

Similar Pages

Buena Park 1 BedroomsBuena Park 2 Bedrooms
Buena Park Apartments with BalconyBuena Park Apartments with Parking
Buena Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CA
Fountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity