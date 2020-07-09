8321 San Helice Circle, Buena Park, CA 90620 Buena Park
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Comfortable home featuring 1462 sqft of living space. Living room with fireplace, formal dining area off the living room, eating area in kitchen. Large master bedroom recently remodeled baths. Central airconditioning, 2 car attached garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8321 San Helice Circle have any available units?
8321 San Helice Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 8321 San Helice Circle have?
Some of 8321 San Helice Circle's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8321 San Helice Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8321 San Helice Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.