All apartments in Buena Park
Find more places like 8321 San Helice Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buena Park, CA
/
8321 San Helice Circle
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:58 AM

8321 San Helice Circle

8321 San Helice Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buena Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8321 San Helice Circle, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Comfortable home featuring 1462 sqft of living space. Living room with fireplace, formal dining area off the living room, eating area in kitchen.
Large master bedroom recently remodeled baths. Central airconditioning, 2 car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8321 San Helice Circle have any available units?
8321 San Helice Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 8321 San Helice Circle have?
Some of 8321 San Helice Circle's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8321 San Helice Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8321 San Helice Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8321 San Helice Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8321 San Helice Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 8321 San Helice Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8321 San Helice Circle offers parking.
Does 8321 San Helice Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8321 San Helice Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8321 San Helice Circle have a pool?
No, 8321 San Helice Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8321 San Helice Circle have accessible units?
No, 8321 San Helice Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8321 San Helice Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8321 San Helice Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8321 San Helice Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8321 San Helice Circle has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave
Buena Park, CA 90620
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd
Buena Park, CA 90621
Westview
8572 Western Avenue
Buena Park, CA 90620
8041 Page St.
8041 Page Street
Buena Park, CA 90621

Similar Pages

Buena Park 2 BedroomsBuena Park Accessible Apartments
Buena Park Apartments with BalconyBuena Park Apartments with Parking
Buena Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CA
Fountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles