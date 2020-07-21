All apartments in Buena Park
Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:07 AM

8245 Baldwin Circle

8245 Baldwin Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8245 Baldwin Circle, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Please text Jin, 714.889.8686 for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8245 Baldwin Circle have any available units?
8245 Baldwin Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
Is 8245 Baldwin Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8245 Baldwin Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8245 Baldwin Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8245 Baldwin Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 8245 Baldwin Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8245 Baldwin Circle offers parking.
Does 8245 Baldwin Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8245 Baldwin Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8245 Baldwin Circle have a pool?
No, 8245 Baldwin Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8245 Baldwin Circle have accessible units?
No, 8245 Baldwin Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8245 Baldwin Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8245 Baldwin Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 8245 Baldwin Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 8245 Baldwin Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
