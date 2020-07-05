All apartments in Buena Park
Last updated April 18 2020 at 7:15 AM

8202 Artesia Boulevard

8202 Artesia Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8202 Artesia Boulevard, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
On the second floor, recently replaced new floor, gated community with one separated garage and one assigned parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8202 Artesia Boulevard have any available units?
8202 Artesia Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
Is 8202 Artesia Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
8202 Artesia Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8202 Artesia Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 8202 Artesia Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 8202 Artesia Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 8202 Artesia Boulevard offers parking.
Does 8202 Artesia Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8202 Artesia Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8202 Artesia Boulevard have a pool?
No, 8202 Artesia Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 8202 Artesia Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 8202 Artesia Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 8202 Artesia Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 8202 Artesia Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8202 Artesia Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 8202 Artesia Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

