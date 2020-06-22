All apartments in Buena Park
8147 Hunter
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:51 PM

8147 Hunter

8147 Hunter Grn · No Longer Available
Location

8147 Hunter Grn, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled 4 Bedroom with 2.5 Bathroom, Sunnyhills High School District. Close to Shopping Center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8147 Hunter have any available units?
8147 Hunter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
Is 8147 Hunter currently offering any rent specials?
8147 Hunter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8147 Hunter pet-friendly?
No, 8147 Hunter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 8147 Hunter offer parking?
No, 8147 Hunter does not offer parking.
Does 8147 Hunter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8147 Hunter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8147 Hunter have a pool?
No, 8147 Hunter does not have a pool.
Does 8147 Hunter have accessible units?
No, 8147 Hunter does not have accessible units.
Does 8147 Hunter have units with dishwashers?
No, 8147 Hunter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8147 Hunter have units with air conditioning?
No, 8147 Hunter does not have units with air conditioning.
