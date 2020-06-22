Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Buena Park
Find more places like 8147 Hunter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Buena Park, CA
/
8147 Hunter
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:51 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8147 Hunter
8147 Hunter Grn
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buena Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
8147 Hunter Grn, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled 4 Bedroom with 2.5 Bathroom, Sunnyhills High School District. Close to Shopping Center
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8147 Hunter have any available units?
8147 Hunter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Buena Park, CA
.
Is 8147 Hunter currently offering any rent specials?
8147 Hunter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8147 Hunter pet-friendly?
No, 8147 Hunter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Buena Park
.
Does 8147 Hunter offer parking?
No, 8147 Hunter does not offer parking.
Does 8147 Hunter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8147 Hunter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8147 Hunter have a pool?
No, 8147 Hunter does not have a pool.
Does 8147 Hunter have accessible units?
No, 8147 Hunter does not have accessible units.
Does 8147 Hunter have units with dishwashers?
No, 8147 Hunter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8147 Hunter have units with air conditioning?
No, 8147 Hunter does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Westview
8572 Western Avenue
Buena Park, CA 90620
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave
Buena Park, CA 90620
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd
Buena Park, CA 90621
8041 Page St.
8041 Page Street
Buena Park, CA 90621
Similar Pages
Buena Park 1 Bedrooms
Buena Park 2 Bedrooms
Buena Park Apartments with Balcony
Buena Park Apartments with Parking
Buena Park Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Norwalk, CA
Brea, CA
Redondo Beach, CA
Placentia, CA
Fountain Valley, CA
Inglewood, CA
Glendora, CA
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
Pico Rivera, CA
Hawthorne, CA
San Dimas, CA
Culver City, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles