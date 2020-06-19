All apartments in Buena Park
Buena Park, CA
8049 Coral Bell Way
8049 Coral Bell Way

8049 Coralbell Way
Location

8049 Coralbell Way, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is one of the finest 4 Bedroom 3 Baths home for lease. It is part of Oxford Academy school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8049 Coral Bell Way have any available units?
8049 Coral Bell Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
Is 8049 Coral Bell Way currently offering any rent specials?
8049 Coral Bell Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8049 Coral Bell Way pet-friendly?
No, 8049 Coral Bell Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 8049 Coral Bell Way offer parking?
No, 8049 Coral Bell Way does not offer parking.
Does 8049 Coral Bell Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8049 Coral Bell Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8049 Coral Bell Way have a pool?
No, 8049 Coral Bell Way does not have a pool.
Does 8049 Coral Bell Way have accessible units?
No, 8049 Coral Bell Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8049 Coral Bell Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8049 Coral Bell Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8049 Coral Bell Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8049 Coral Bell Way does not have units with air conditioning.
