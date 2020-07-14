All apartments in Buena Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

8041 Page St.

8041 Page Street · (201) 540-8247
Location

8041 Page Street, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 09 · Avail. now

$2,095

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1080 sqft

Unit 15 · Avail. now

$2,095

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1080 sqft

Unit 06 · Avail. now

$2,095

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1080 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 8041 Page St..

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
The Page St. Condominiums offer prospective residents the opportunity to live in a pristine condo quality community, located in a desirable rental neighborhood just blocks away from the historic downtown of Buena Park which includes popular locations like Knott's Berry Farm, the recently opened shopping centre “Source at the Beach”, Buena Park Downtown Mall, also many nightly entertainment options within a five minute drive. The architectural layout and design of the property allow for a private setting in the central courtyard. The courtyard comes complete with beautiful green grass and shrubs. The property includes a large laundry facility in a separate building for residents to use.

Each individual condo includes a private fenced in patio for the residents to enjoy the fresh air, also each will have their own enclosed car park which can be accessed through an automatic gate at the front of the building to keep your car clean and convenient parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8041 Page St. have any available units?
8041 Page St. has 4 units available starting at $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 8041 Page St. have?
Some of 8041 Page St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8041 Page St. currently offering any rent specials?
8041 Page St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8041 Page St. pet-friendly?
No, 8041 Page St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 8041 Page St. offer parking?
Yes, 8041 Page St. offers parking.
Does 8041 Page St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8041 Page St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8041 Page St. have a pool?
No, 8041 Page St. does not have a pool.
Does 8041 Page St. have accessible units?
No, 8041 Page St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8041 Page St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8041 Page St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8041 Page St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8041 Page St. does not have units with air conditioning.
