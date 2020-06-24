All apartments in Buena Park
Last updated April 4 2019 at 9:44 AM

7971 Aster Circle

7971 Aster Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7971 Aster Circle, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAIL NOW 4 bed/2 ba / 2 car end of cul de sac home in Buena Park !! Nice 1 story home **Move in ready!** - Sorry NO SECTION 8 or Housing Vouchers accepted

For a property showing - you MUST email me your household info and schedule a showing VIA EMAIL ONLY. No phone calls

Stacey@LRSRM.com

****PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE Follow these specific instructions IF YOU WANT to view this rental home**********
No Phone Calls!!!!!

4 bedrooms all same sized bedrooms NO MASTER BEDROOM

EMAIL ME ONLY with ALL your household info. No Phone calls. EMAIL ONLY Stacey@LRSRM.com

Stacey@LRSRM.com

Please send me info about your move in date needed.
How many in your household
Any pets?

PLEASE EMAIL

Stacey@LRSRM.com

SORRY No Section 8 accepted

$2895 RENT
$2895 Security Deposit

LONG TERM LEASE RENTAL
Gardener Included

This is a 4 bedroom/2 bath home with large living room with fireplace, kitchen, laundry area, large backyard/2 car garage - perfect for LONG TERM Tenancy!!

Long term tenants preferred - starting with a 2 - 3 year lease term AT SAME RATE!

Applications MUST be submitted online at www.LRSRealtyandManagement.com
LRS runs background & credit reports - outside credit not acceptable!

For a property tour, please contact Stacey@LRSRM.com BY EMAIL ONLY no phone calls!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Visit our website at www.LRSOrangeCounty.com to locate this home and apply
$42 application fee

LRS complies with all fair housing guidelines and LRS is an equal housing provider.

No Section 8 accepted

(RLNE4719718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7971 Aster Circle have any available units?
7971 Aster Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
Is 7971 Aster Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7971 Aster Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7971 Aster Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 7971 Aster Circle is pet friendly.
Does 7971 Aster Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7971 Aster Circle offers parking.
Does 7971 Aster Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7971 Aster Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7971 Aster Circle have a pool?
No, 7971 Aster Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7971 Aster Circle have accessible units?
No, 7971 Aster Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7971 Aster Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 7971 Aster Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7971 Aster Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7971 Aster Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
