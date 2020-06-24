7971 Aster Circle

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace

AVAIL NOW 4 bed/2 ba / 2 car end of cul de sac home in Buena Park !! Nice 1 story home **Move in ready!** - Sorry NO SECTION 8 or Housing Vouchers accepted



For a property showing - you MUST email me your household info and schedule a showing VIA EMAIL ONLY. No phone calls



****PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE Follow these specific instructions IF YOU WANT to view this rental home**********

4 bedrooms all same sized bedrooms NO MASTER BEDROOM



Please send me info about your move in date needed.

How many in your household

Any pets?



SORRY No Section 8 accepted



$2895 RENT

$2895 Security Deposit



LONG TERM LEASE RENTAL

Gardener Included



This is a 4 bedroom/2 bath home with large living room with fireplace, kitchen, laundry area, large backyard/2 car garage - perfect for LONG TERM Tenancy!!



Long term tenants preferred - starting with a 2 - 3 year lease term AT SAME RATE!



Applications MUST be submitted online at www.LRSRealtyandManagement.com

LRS runs background & credit reports - outside credit not acceptable!



Visit our website at www.LRSOrangeCounty.com to locate this home and apply

$42 application fee



LRS complies with all fair housing guidelines and LRS is an equal housing provider.



(RLNE4719718)