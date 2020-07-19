7831 8th St

Amenities

NEWLY REMODELED 1 BED/1 BATH HOUSE INCLUDES PARKING***PET FRIENDLY WITH SIDE YARD**** - This stunning one bedroom one bathroom cottage style home has been recently upgraded and features a brand new kitchen and remodeled bathroom. It features an open concept floor plan, a stunning upgraded kitchen with sleek brand new modern cabinets with stainless steel hardware and new quartz countertops. The remodeled bathroom boasts a custom stone ceramic tile shower, new mew modern bath vanity and sconce lighting. Enjoy one parking space for your convenience.



Enjoy all of what Buena Park has to offer including direct access to the 5 Fwy & 91 Fwy and plenty of shopping, entertainment and dining options at Buena Park Downtown Shopping and Entertainment Plazas.



****NO SECTION 8***NO SMOKING****



To Qualify:

Credit score must be no less than 610

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We will not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord



Call our office today to find out how you can take a tour!



For more information on this apartment call Borba Realty at 562-924-3858 or visit us online at www.borbarealty.com to apply online.



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Investment Realty, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.



