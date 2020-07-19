All apartments in Buena Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7831 8th St

7831 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7831 8th Street, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
NEWLY REMODELED 1 BED/1 BATH HOUSE INCLUDES PARKING***PET FRIENDLY WITH SIDE YARD**** - This stunning one bedroom one bathroom cottage style home has been recently upgraded and features a brand new kitchen and remodeled bathroom. It features an open concept floor plan, a stunning upgraded kitchen with sleek brand new modern cabinets with stainless steel hardware and new quartz countertops. The remodeled bathroom boasts a custom stone ceramic tile shower, new mew modern bath vanity and sconce lighting. Enjoy one parking space for your convenience.

Enjoy all of what Buena Park has to offer including direct access to the 5 Fwy & 91 Fwy and plenty of shopping, entertainment and dining options at Buena Park Downtown Shopping and Entertainment Plazas.

****NO SECTION 8***NO SMOKING****

To Qualify:
Credit score must be no less than 610
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We will not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

Call our office today to find out how you can take a tour!

For more information on this apartment call Borba Realty at 562-924-3858 or visit us online at www.borbarealty.com to apply online.

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Investment Realty, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.

(RLNE4627754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7831 8th St have any available units?
7831 8th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 7831 8th St have?
Some of 7831 8th St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7831 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
7831 8th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7831 8th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7831 8th St is pet friendly.
Does 7831 8th St offer parking?
Yes, 7831 8th St offers parking.
Does 7831 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7831 8th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7831 8th St have a pool?
No, 7831 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 7831 8th St have accessible units?
No, 7831 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7831 8th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7831 8th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7831 8th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7831 8th St does not have units with air conditioning.
