Buena Park, CA
7500 Crescent Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:36 AM

7500 Crescent Avenue

7500 Crescent Avenue · (714) 229-4950
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7500 Crescent Avenue, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7500 Crescent Avenue · Avail. now

$1,755

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
2 Bdr located in Buena Park - Welcome to Crescent Run, luxury apartment living at affordable prices.

Call Mike to schedule a tour 714-229-4950

Our beautiful complex is gate and has lush gardens throughout. Our interior units feature many upgrades with new, designer and decorative fixtures throughout and completely remodeled bathrooms featuring beautiful dark wood cabinets and granite counter tops. All units have either a large patio or balcony depending on which floor. All units have large kitchens and extra large living rooms. We have ample storage in a huge walk in closet inside, mirrored closets in the bedrooms for brightness and more storage, as well as on the patio or balcony, and in our carports. Additional features include beautiful 6 panel decorative doors for an updated look.

Rent $1755 - $1795
Deposit $1195.00 OAC

Call Mike to schedule a viewing 714-229-4950

* Pictures are of a similar unit.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4985692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7500 Crescent Avenue have any available units?
7500 Crescent Avenue has a unit available for $1,755 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7500 Crescent Avenue have?
Some of 7500 Crescent Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7500 Crescent Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7500 Crescent Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7500 Crescent Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7500 Crescent Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7500 Crescent Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7500 Crescent Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7500 Crescent Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7500 Crescent Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7500 Crescent Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7500 Crescent Avenue has a pool.
Does 7500 Crescent Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7500 Crescent Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7500 Crescent Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7500 Crescent Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7500 Crescent Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7500 Crescent Avenue has units with air conditioning.
