7456 El Morro Way, Buena Park, CA 90620 Buena Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom home with large eat In Kitchen Area! Walk In Closet in Master Bedroom. Quiet closed off street, close to freeways and shopping. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7456 El Morro Way have any available units?
7456 El Morro Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
Is 7456 El Morro Way currently offering any rent specials?
7456 El Morro Way is not currently offering any rent specials.