All apartments in Buena Park
Find more places like 7456 El Morro Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buena Park, CA
/
7456 El Morro Way
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

7456 El Morro Way

7456 El Morro Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buena Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7456 El Morro Way, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom home with large eat In Kitchen Area! Walk In Closet in Master Bedroom. Quiet closed off street, close to freeways and shopping. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7456 El Morro Way have any available units?
7456 El Morro Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
Is 7456 El Morro Way currently offering any rent specials?
7456 El Morro Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7456 El Morro Way pet-friendly?
No, 7456 El Morro Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 7456 El Morro Way offer parking?
No, 7456 El Morro Way does not offer parking.
Does 7456 El Morro Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7456 El Morro Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7456 El Morro Way have a pool?
No, 7456 El Morro Way does not have a pool.
Does 7456 El Morro Way have accessible units?
No, 7456 El Morro Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7456 El Morro Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7456 El Morro Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7456 El Morro Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7456 El Morro Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westview
8572 Western Avenue
Buena Park, CA 90620
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave
Buena Park, CA 90620
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd
Buena Park, CA 90621
8041 Page St.
8041 Page Street
Buena Park, CA 90621

Similar Pages

Buena Park 1 BedroomsBuena Park 2 Bedrooms
Buena Park Apartments with BalconyBuena Park Apartments with Parking
Buena Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CA
Fountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles