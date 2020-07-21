All apartments in Buena Park
7331 9th Street
7331 9th Street

7331 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7331 9th Street, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Newly upgraded Two Bedroom Apartment. New Granite Kitchen Counter Top. New Laminated Wood Floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7331 9th Street have any available units?
7331 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
Is 7331 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7331 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7331 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 7331 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 7331 9th Street offer parking?
No, 7331 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 7331 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7331 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7331 9th Street have a pool?
No, 7331 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7331 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 7331 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7331 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7331 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7331 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7331 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
