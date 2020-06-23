7212 Santa Cruz Circle, Buena Park, CA 90620 Buena Park
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
**Buena Park Beauty*** Offers 3 Spacious Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths upgraded Kitchen, floors, Windows, Landscaping, Huge Backyard for entertaining, just blocks from Knotts Berry Farm, Freeways, Shopping, Great Schools, ETC...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7212 Santa Cruz Circle have any available units?
7212 Santa Cruz Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
Is 7212 Santa Cruz Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7212 Santa Cruz Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.