Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7212 Santa Cruz Circle

7212 Santa Cruz Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7212 Santa Cruz Circle, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
**Buena Park Beauty*** Offers 3 Spacious Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths upgraded Kitchen, floors, Windows, Landscaping, Huge Backyard for entertaining, just blocks from Knotts Berry Farm, Freeways, Shopping, Great Schools, ETC...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7212 Santa Cruz Circle have any available units?
7212 Santa Cruz Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
Is 7212 Santa Cruz Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7212 Santa Cruz Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7212 Santa Cruz Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7212 Santa Cruz Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 7212 Santa Cruz Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7212 Santa Cruz Circle offers parking.
Does 7212 Santa Cruz Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7212 Santa Cruz Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7212 Santa Cruz Circle have a pool?
No, 7212 Santa Cruz Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7212 Santa Cruz Circle have accessible units?
No, 7212 Santa Cruz Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7212 Santa Cruz Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7212 Santa Cruz Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 7212 Santa Cruz Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7212 Santa Cruz Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
