6460 Crescent Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Welcome to Blue Crescent Apartments. Available Now!!! Unfurnished, large living room window, spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2nd floor unit #7. Gas stove, tile floors, air conditioner, wall heater, large closets, laundry facility. WATER AND TRASH PAID!!! A Must See!!

*Assigned parking included* Street Parking also available.



This community is perfectly situated in the Heart of Orange County near the 5,55,57,22 and 91 freeways and in close proximity to local amusement parks such as Knott's Berry Farm and Knott's Soak City and fun entertainment venues such as Medieval Times and Pirates Dinner Adventure just minutes away!!



1 Year Lease-No Pets