6400 Lincoln Avenue.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill elevator 24hr maintenance carport guest parking online portal

$500 Off! Bright Top floor 1 bdrm - Parking Included! - Stop searching and start living! Welcome home to Woodstone Village and live in a beautiful garden community. We know you'll enjoy the sparkling pool and bbq once summer comes! Community amenities also include on-site laundry room and assigned parking in this controlled access community.



Full appliance package in every unit includes refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Great open floor layout with very spacious rooms as well as two walk-in closets plus a large entry coat closet. And yes - unit has AC!!!



Woodstone Village is located in the exciting city of Buena Park. Tranquil fountains, large evergreens, and lush courtyards make this community an oasis in the city. Close to Knott's Berry Farm, Buena Park Mall, and Cypress College, Woodstone Village is an ideal location. There are 66 spacious apartments varying from one and two bedroom floor plans.



Pet Policy: Furry friends are family too! We allow indoor cats and dogs up to 25 lbs. Maximum two pets per apartment, pet rent & pet deposit applies.



All adults in unit must apply. We follow all fair-housing guidelines. We run credit and background check and it's automatic denial for evictions or housing debt. Must provide proof of stable income 2.5 x's rent, verifiable tenant history & employment, and proper identification.



(RLNE1858124)