6400 Lincoln Avenue.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:52 AM

6400 Lincoln Avenue

6400 Lincoln Ave · (714) 594-5844
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6400 Lincoln Ave, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6400 Lincoln Avenue Unit 6301 · Avail. now

$1,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 6400 Lincoln Avenue.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
elevator
24hr maintenance
carport
guest parking
online portal
$500 Off! Bright Top floor 1 bdrm - Parking Included! - Stop searching and start living! Welcome home to Woodstone Village and live in a beautiful garden community. We know you'll enjoy the sparkling pool and bbq once summer comes! Community amenities also include on-site laundry room and assigned parking in this controlled access community.

Full appliance package in every unit includes refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Great open floor layout with very spacious rooms as well as two walk-in closets plus a large entry coat closet. And yes - unit has AC!!!

Woodstone Village is located in the exciting city of Buena Park. Tranquil fountains, large evergreens, and lush courtyards make this community an oasis in the city. Close to Knott's Berry Farm, Buena Park Mall, and Cypress College, Woodstone Village is an ideal location. There are 66 spacious apartments varying from one and two bedroom floor plans.

Pet Policy: Furry friends are family too! We allow indoor cats and dogs up to 25 lbs. Maximum two pets per apartment, pet rent & pet deposit applies.

All adults in unit must apply. We follow all fair-housing guidelines. We run credit and background check and it's automatic denial for evictions or housing debt. Must provide proof of stable income 2.5 x's rent, verifiable tenant history & employment, and proper identification.

(RLNE1858124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $800 (1 bedroom); $900 (2 bedrooms); $1,000 (TH)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $50

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6400 Lincoln Avenue have any available units?
6400 Lincoln Avenue has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6400 Lincoln Avenue have?
Some of 6400 Lincoln Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6400 Lincoln Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6400 Lincoln Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6400 Lincoln Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6400 Lincoln Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6400 Lincoln Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6400 Lincoln Avenue offers parking.
Does 6400 Lincoln Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6400 Lincoln Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6400 Lincoln Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6400 Lincoln Avenue has a pool.
Does 6400 Lincoln Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6400 Lincoln Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6400 Lincoln Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6400 Lincoln Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 6400 Lincoln Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6400 Lincoln Avenue has units with air conditioning.

