6302 SAN RUBEN Circle

Charming 3 bedroom home located in heart of Buena Park. Neighborhood is quiet and has pleasant evergreen scenery. Home has great floor plan layout allowing fresh air circulation. Fresh new paint throughout. Home is very bright with tons of windows. Spacious kitchen with granite counter-tops & matching cabinetry. Side door in kitchen area to bring in fresh air while making your favorite meals. Open living room layout with cozt fireplace. Bathrooms marbled counter-tops, deco lighting w/ glass shower/tub doors. Dining area leads out to backyard with huge Jujubee tree. Backyard is built out for Garden lovers. Just blocks away from Cypress college, high ranking schools, nearby Knotts Berry Farm, Disneyland, parks, supermarkets, banks, shopping centers, major freeway access nearby. Won't last, call for an appointment.FOR SHOWING: TEXT 626-494-3787 (KITI) FOR SHOWING ACCESS INFO. DO NOT CALL OFFICE NUMBER. Model Furniture no longer present. This is the main house, 3 bed + 1 bath for rent. Other unit is 1 bed + 1 bath for separate rent, only. The backyard space has been divided for next door 1 bedroom. Garage is 1 car garage but driveway has 2 parking. Home shares a common wall (living rm) w/1 bedroom. Both units have separate entrances and exits.