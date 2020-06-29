All apartments in Buena Park
Last updated March 3 2020 at 3:58 AM

6302 SAN RUBEN Circle

6302 San Ruben Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6302 San Ruben Circle, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
range
Charming 3 bedroom home located in heart of Buena Park. Neighborhood is quiet and has pleasant evergreen scenery. Home has great floor plan layout allowing fresh air circulation. Fresh new paint throughout. Home is very bright with tons of windows. Spacious kitchen with granite counter-tops & matching cabinetry. Side door in kitchen area to bring in fresh air while making your favorite meals. Open living room layout with cozt fireplace. Bathrooms marbled counter-tops, deco lighting w/ glass shower/tub doors. Dining area leads out to backyard with huge Jujubee tree. Backyard is built out for Garden lovers. Just blocks away from Cypress college, high ranking schools, nearby Knotts Berry Farm, Disneyland, parks, supermarkets, banks, shopping centers, major freeway access nearby. Won't last, call for an appointment.FOR SHOWING: TEXT 626-494-3787 (KITI) FOR SHOWING ACCESS INFO. DO NOT CALL OFFICE NUMBER. Model Furniture no longer present. This is the main house, 3 bed + 1 bath for rent. Other unit is 1 bed + 1 bath for separate rent, only. The backyard space has been divided for next door 1 bedroom. Garage is 1 car garage but driveway has 2 parking. Home shares a common wall (living rm) w/1 bedroom. Both units have separate entrances and exits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6302 SAN RUBEN Circle have any available units?
6302 SAN RUBEN Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 6302 SAN RUBEN Circle have?
Some of 6302 SAN RUBEN Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6302 SAN RUBEN Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6302 SAN RUBEN Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6302 SAN RUBEN Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6302 SAN RUBEN Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 6302 SAN RUBEN Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6302 SAN RUBEN Circle offers parking.
Does 6302 SAN RUBEN Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6302 SAN RUBEN Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6302 SAN RUBEN Circle have a pool?
No, 6302 SAN RUBEN Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6302 SAN RUBEN Circle have accessible units?
No, 6302 SAN RUBEN Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6302 SAN RUBEN Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6302 SAN RUBEN Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6302 SAN RUBEN Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6302 SAN RUBEN Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
