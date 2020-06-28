Rent Calculator
All apartments in Buena Park
Find more places like 5940 Los Arcos Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Buena Park, CA
/
5940 Los Arcos Way
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5940 Los Arcos Way
5940 Los Arcos Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buena Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5940 Los Arcos Way, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated and Remodeled 3 Bed/3 Bath Home - Property Id: 157367
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157367p
Property Id 157367
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5156674)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5940 Los Arcos Way have any available units?
5940 Los Arcos Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Buena Park, CA
.
What amenities does 5940 Los Arcos Way have?
Some of 5940 Los Arcos Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5940 Los Arcos Way currently offering any rent specials?
5940 Los Arcos Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5940 Los Arcos Way pet-friendly?
No, 5940 Los Arcos Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Buena Park
.
Does 5940 Los Arcos Way offer parking?
No, 5940 Los Arcos Way does not offer parking.
Does 5940 Los Arcos Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5940 Los Arcos Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5940 Los Arcos Way have a pool?
No, 5940 Los Arcos Way does not have a pool.
Does 5940 Los Arcos Way have accessible units?
No, 5940 Los Arcos Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5940 Los Arcos Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5940 Los Arcos Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5940 Los Arcos Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5940 Los Arcos Way does not have units with air conditioning.
