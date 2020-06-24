All apartments in Buena Park
Find more places like 5916 Los Alamos St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buena Park, CA
/
5916 Los Alamos St.
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

5916 Los Alamos St.

5916 Los Alamos Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buena Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5916 Los Alamos Street, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*Available NOW in Buena Park!* - *NO SECTION 8* MAXIMUM OCCUPANCY: 7 people *Visit our website for Open House info: www.LSPropertyManagement.net *1 Year Lease *Security Deposit on approved credit.

This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, including master bedroom! NEW carpeting, NEW paint, NEW blinds and has appealing yards front and back! Keep warm and cool year-round with the Central AC/Heat and ceiling fans in each bedroom. The kitchen has indoor laundry area and has room to sit around a kitchen table for dinner. The kitchen opens to the living room, which makes it perfect for those multi taskers who can cook and entertain at the same time! The 2-car attached garage offers plenty of storage and parking space.

Located off Valley View St & Crescent Ave, you'll be just minutes from the 5 & 91 freeways, Buena Park Mall, Knott's Berry Farm, Biola University, and Downtown Fullerton. Easy commute to Downtown LA & all of OC!

Pets: Not Allowed
Utilities Included: Landscaping Only
Appliances Included: Electric Stove Top, Microwave, Built-in Oven, Ceiling Fans, Central AC/Heat.

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Office DRE #01899596

(RLNE4771129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5916 Los Alamos St. have any available units?
5916 Los Alamos St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 5916 Los Alamos St. have?
Some of 5916 Los Alamos St.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5916 Los Alamos St. currently offering any rent specials?
5916 Los Alamos St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5916 Los Alamos St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5916 Los Alamos St. is pet friendly.
Does 5916 Los Alamos St. offer parking?
Yes, 5916 Los Alamos St. offers parking.
Does 5916 Los Alamos St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5916 Los Alamos St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5916 Los Alamos St. have a pool?
No, 5916 Los Alamos St. does not have a pool.
Does 5916 Los Alamos St. have accessible units?
No, 5916 Los Alamos St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5916 Los Alamos St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5916 Los Alamos St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5916 Los Alamos St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5916 Los Alamos St. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave
Buena Park, CA 90620
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd
Buena Park, CA 90621
8041 Page St.
8041 Page Street
Buena Park, CA 90621
Westview
8572 Western Avenue
Buena Park, CA 90620

Similar Pages

Buena Park 1 BedroomsBuena Park 2 Bedrooms
Buena Park Apartments with BalconyBuena Park Apartments with Parking
Buena Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CA
Fountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles