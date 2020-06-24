5916 Los Alamos St.

Amenities

*Available NOW in Buena Park!* - *NO SECTION 8* MAXIMUM OCCUPANCY: 7 people *Visit our website for Open House info: www.LSPropertyManagement.net *1 Year Lease *Security Deposit on approved credit.



This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, including master bedroom! NEW carpeting, NEW paint, NEW blinds and has appealing yards front and back! Keep warm and cool year-round with the Central AC/Heat and ceiling fans in each bedroom. The kitchen has indoor laundry area and has room to sit around a kitchen table for dinner. The kitchen opens to the living room, which makes it perfect for those multi taskers who can cook and entertain at the same time! The 2-car attached garage offers plenty of storage and parking space.



Located off Valley View St & Crescent Ave, you'll be just minutes from the 5 & 91 freeways, Buena Park Mall, Knott's Berry Farm, Biola University, and Downtown Fullerton. Easy commute to Downtown LA & all of OC!



Pets: Not Allowed

Utilities Included: Landscaping Only

Appliances Included: Electric Stove Top, Microwave, Built-in Oven, Ceiling Fans, Central AC/Heat.



