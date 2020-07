Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities garage

Description



Description



Quaint 2 Bedroom Unit in Buena Park! This quaint two bedroom, one bathroom unit offers a large living room, dining room, and spacious bedrooms! The property features plenty of storage space and natural lighting throughout! Detached one car garage. This is not a unit you want to miss out on! Water, trash, and landscaper included. Sorry, no pets.