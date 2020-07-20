All apartments in Buena Park
5542 Kingman Avenue
5542 Kingman Avenue

5542 Kingman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5542 Kingman Avenue, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Single story guest quarter studio in quiet residential area with separate entrance, full bathroom, kitchen and laundry hook-up plus huge backyard. Fully remodeled, move-in condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5542 Kingman Avenue have any available units?
5542 Kingman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
Is 5542 Kingman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5542 Kingman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5542 Kingman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5542 Kingman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 5542 Kingman Avenue offer parking?
No, 5542 Kingman Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5542 Kingman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5542 Kingman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5542 Kingman Avenue have a pool?
No, 5542 Kingman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5542 Kingman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5542 Kingman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5542 Kingman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5542 Kingman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5542 Kingman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5542 Kingman Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
