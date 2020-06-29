4963 Avila Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Great charming townhome. Walk to H super Mart, Almost all remodeled 2 story townhomes, New paint, New laminate wood floor and New tile floor ande New windows throughout. The new recessed lighting system in the downstairs, master bedroom, and hallway. New kitchen cabinets and new quartz countertop, New faucets, New doors, Patio with direct access to two-car garage. Belongs to Sunny hills high school. The community offers two swimming pools, club house, and green belt. Convenient location, close to shopping market, banks and restaurants.