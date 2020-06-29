All apartments in Buena Park
4963 Avila Way

Location

4963 Avila Way, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Great charming townhome. Walk to H super Mart, Almost all remodeled 2 story townhomes, New paint, New laminate wood floor and New tile floor ande New windows throughout. The new recessed lighting system in the downstairs, master bedroom, and hallway. New kitchen cabinets and new quartz countertop, New faucets, New doors, Patio with direct access to two-car garage. Belongs to Sunny hills high school. The community offers two swimming pools, club house, and green belt. Convenient location, close to shopping market, banks and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4963 Avila Way have any available units?
4963 Avila Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 4963 Avila Way have?
Some of 4963 Avila Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4963 Avila Way currently offering any rent specials?
4963 Avila Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4963 Avila Way pet-friendly?
No, 4963 Avila Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 4963 Avila Way offer parking?
Yes, 4963 Avila Way offers parking.
Does 4963 Avila Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4963 Avila Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4963 Avila Way have a pool?
Yes, 4963 Avila Way has a pool.
Does 4963 Avila Way have accessible units?
No, 4963 Avila Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4963 Avila Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4963 Avila Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4963 Avila Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4963 Avila Way does not have units with air conditioning.
