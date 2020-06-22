Rent Calculator
37 Lincoln Court
37 Lincoln Court
37 Lincoln Court
·
Location
37 Lincoln Court, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Central air, separate dinning room, Kitchen with family room, front porch yard with gate, facing green area, two attached garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 37 Lincoln Court have any available units?
37 Lincoln Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
Buena Park, CA
.
Is 37 Lincoln Court currently offering any rent specials?
37 Lincoln Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Lincoln Court pet-friendly?
No, 37 Lincoln Court is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Buena Park
.
Does 37 Lincoln Court offer parking?
Yes, 37 Lincoln Court does offer parking.
Does 37 Lincoln Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Lincoln Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Lincoln Court have a pool?
No, 37 Lincoln Court does not have a pool.
Does 37 Lincoln Court have accessible units?
No, 37 Lincoln Court does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Lincoln Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 Lincoln Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Lincoln Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 37 Lincoln Court has units with air conditioning.
