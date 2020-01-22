All apartments in Brentwood
Find more places like 1413 Charisma Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brentwood, CA
/
1413 Charisma Way
Last updated January 22 2020 at 4:38 AM

1413 Charisma Way

1413 Charisma Way · (925) 757-7200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brentwood
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1413 Charisma Way, Brentwood, CA 94513
Rose Garden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1413 Charisma Way · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2801 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application fee $100 per couple's or $50.00 for any applicant over 18 years of age.
• 1 month pay check
• 2 months of bank statement
2 Years Rental History
2 Years Work History
• ID
• Monthly Rent $2,800 per month. Plus, utility's, and Gardener.
• Deposit $3,000
• This Is a non-pet policy
No Section 8

No evictions, Rental references must be good. Total income minus monthly debt requirement
Is approximately 2 times the amount of rent. Bank statement must show proof of income deposited
Into account and total available funds should be enough for move in (1st month rent, and deposit).
If you are self-employed we required copies of last 2 years tax returns.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 Charisma Way have any available units?
1413 Charisma Way has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1413 Charisma Way currently offering any rent specials?
1413 Charisma Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 Charisma Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1413 Charisma Way is pet friendly.
Does 1413 Charisma Way offer parking?
No, 1413 Charisma Way does not offer parking.
Does 1413 Charisma Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 Charisma Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 Charisma Way have a pool?
No, 1413 Charisma Way does not have a pool.
Does 1413 Charisma Way have accessible units?
No, 1413 Charisma Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 Charisma Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1413 Charisma Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1413 Charisma Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1413 Charisma Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1413 Charisma Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brentwood Apartments with BalconyBrentwood Apartments with Parking
Brentwood Apartments with PoolBrentwood Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Brentwood Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CARosemont, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CASan Carlos, CA
East Palo Alto, CAAshland, CADixon, CAContra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CARipon, CALa Riviera, CATiburon, CAEast Foothills, CAPiedmont, CALathrop, CAAlamo, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayCalifornia State University-Sacramento
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity