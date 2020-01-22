1413 Charisma Way

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Application fee $100 per couple's or $50.00 for any applicant over 18 years of age.

• 1 month pay check

• 2 months of bank statement

2 Years Rental History

2 Years Work History

• ID

• Monthly Rent $2,800 per month. Plus, utility's, and Gardener.

• Deposit $3,000

• This Is a non-pet policy

No Section 8



No evictions, Rental references must be good. Total income minus monthly debt requirement

Is approximately 2 times the amount of rent. Bank statement must show proof of income deposited

Into account and total available funds should be enough for move in (1st month rent, and deposit).

If you are self-employed we required copies of last 2 years tax returns.