All apartments in Brea
Find more places like 591 Aspen Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brea, CA
/
591 Aspen Street
Last updated May 20 2019 at 2:14 PM

591 Aspen Street

591 Aspen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brea
See all
Brea-Olinda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

591 Aspen Street, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
4 bedroom home with Master bedroom downstairs! Central Air. RV Parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 591 Aspen Street have any available units?
591 Aspen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
Is 591 Aspen Street currently offering any rent specials?
591 Aspen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 591 Aspen Street pet-friendly?
No, 591 Aspen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 591 Aspen Street offer parking?
Yes, 591 Aspen Street offers parking.
Does 591 Aspen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 591 Aspen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 591 Aspen Street have a pool?
No, 591 Aspen Street does not have a pool.
Does 591 Aspen Street have accessible units?
No, 591 Aspen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 591 Aspen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 591 Aspen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 591 Aspen Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 591 Aspen Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Move Cross Country
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Woods Apartment Homes
315 N Associated Rd
Brea, CA 92821
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive
Brea, CA 92823
Redwood Court Townhomes
245 South Redwood Avenue
Brea, CA 92821
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd
Brea, CA 92821
Maplewood Apartment Homes
375 S Randolph Ave
Brea, CA 92821
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue
Brea, CA 92821
The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr
Brea, CA 92821

Similar Pages

Brea 1 BedroomsBrea 2 Bedrooms
Brea Apartments with BalconiesBrea Apartments with Parking
Brea Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA
Pico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Brea Olinda

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles