All apartments in Brea
Find more places like 515 Laguna Canyon Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brea, CA
/
515 Laguna Canyon Way
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:06 AM

515 Laguna Canyon Way

515 Laguna Canyon Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brea
See all
Brea-Olinda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

515 Laguna Canyon Way, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Wonderful floor plan in great Brea neighborhood. Large master bedroom with HUGE walk in closet. Dining room opens up the living room. Big yard with brick patio and planters. One of the lowest rents for a three bedroom in Brea!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Laguna Canyon Way have any available units?
515 Laguna Canyon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
Is 515 Laguna Canyon Way currently offering any rent specials?
515 Laguna Canyon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Laguna Canyon Way pet-friendly?
No, 515 Laguna Canyon Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 515 Laguna Canyon Way offer parking?
No, 515 Laguna Canyon Way does not offer parking.
Does 515 Laguna Canyon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Laguna Canyon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Laguna Canyon Way have a pool?
No, 515 Laguna Canyon Way does not have a pool.
Does 515 Laguna Canyon Way have accessible units?
No, 515 Laguna Canyon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Laguna Canyon Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 Laguna Canyon Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 515 Laguna Canyon Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 Laguna Canyon Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive
Brea, CA 92823
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd
Brea, CA 92821
Maplewood Apartment Homes
375 S Randolph Ave
Brea, CA 92821
The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr
Brea, CA 92821
Country Woods Apartment Homes
315 N Associated Rd
Brea, CA 92821
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue
Brea, CA 92821
Redwood Court Townhomes
245 South Redwood Avenue
Brea, CA 92821

Similar Pages

Brea 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBrea 2 Bedroom Apartments
Brea Apartments with BalconiesBrea Apartments with Parking
Brea Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA
Pico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Brea Olinda

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles