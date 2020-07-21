515 Laguna Canyon Way

Wonderful floor plan in great Brea neighborhood. Large master bedroom with HUGE walk in closet. Dining room opens up the living room. Big yard with brick patio and planters. One of the lowest rents for a three bedroom in Brea!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
