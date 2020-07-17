Beautiful Country Hills home, upgraded travertine floors, two gas fireplaces, custom blinds. Outside has paver driveway & patio. Amenities within the homeowners association includes two pools, Jacuzzi & tennis courts. Brea schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 344 Suncrest Circle have any available units?
344 Suncrest Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 344 Suncrest Circle have?
Some of 344 Suncrest Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 Suncrest Circle currently offering any rent specials?
344 Suncrest Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.