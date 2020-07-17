All apartments in Brea
344 Suncrest Circle
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:21 PM

344 Suncrest Circle

344 Suncrest Circle · No Longer Available
Location

344 Suncrest Circle, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Beautiful Country Hills home, upgraded travertine floors, two gas fireplaces, custom blinds. Outside has paver driveway & patio. Amenities within the homeowners association includes two pools, Jacuzzi & tennis courts. Brea schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 Suncrest Circle have any available units?
344 Suncrest Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 344 Suncrest Circle have?
Some of 344 Suncrest Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 Suncrest Circle currently offering any rent specials?
344 Suncrest Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 Suncrest Circle pet-friendly?
No, 344 Suncrest Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 344 Suncrest Circle offer parking?
Yes, 344 Suncrest Circle offers parking.
Does 344 Suncrest Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 344 Suncrest Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 Suncrest Circle have a pool?
Yes, 344 Suncrest Circle has a pool.
Does 344 Suncrest Circle have accessible units?
No, 344 Suncrest Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 344 Suncrest Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 344 Suncrest Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 344 Suncrest Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 344 Suncrest Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
