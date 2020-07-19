All apartments in Brea
Last updated March 30 2019 at 9:05 AM

335 S Flower Avenue

335 South Flower Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

335 South Flower Avenue, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Beautiful Vintage Home for lease in Brea! Spacious master bedroom, formal dining room, inside laundry, central air & a huge backyard!
Available NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 S Flower Avenue have any available units?
335 S Flower Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
Is 335 S Flower Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
335 S Flower Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 S Flower Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 335 S Flower Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 335 S Flower Avenue offer parking?
No, 335 S Flower Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 335 S Flower Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 S Flower Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 S Flower Avenue have a pool?
No, 335 S Flower Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 335 S Flower Avenue have accessible units?
No, 335 S Flower Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 335 S Flower Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 S Flower Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 335 S Flower Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 335 S Flower Avenue has units with air conditioning.
