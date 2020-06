Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters Property Amenities parking garage

Ready for move in first week of June! Cozy and quaint 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Wood and ceramic flooring throughout. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and plenty of counter space and cabinets. 2 car detached garage. Desert landscaped yard with low maintenance and water. there is an attached studio on the property with tenants in it. They will be staying.