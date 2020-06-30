2525 Almeria Lane

Amenities

Location! Location!! Beautiful 3 Beds, 2.5 Baths Two Story Town House w/ Approx. 1,561 Sq.Ft. Living Space, Portarosa Gated Community, Good Size Open Wide Front Patio, Spacious, Bright, and Airy Floor Plan, Center Island w/ Granite Counter Tops, Up- Graded Master Bedroom w/ Walk-In Closet, Indoor Laundry Room. Two Car Attached Garage with Direct Access to Kitchen. Close to Great Schools, Association Pool & Spa, Toddler Park, Brea Union Plaza, Trader Joes, Whole Foods & Mother's Market, Brea Walking Trails, Birch Hills Golf Course, Fwy 57 & 91, and much more! HOA dues Included!