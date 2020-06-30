All apartments in Brea
Last updated May 9 2020 at 11:55 AM

2525 Almeria Lane

2525 Almeria Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2525 Almeria Ln, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Location! Location!! Beautiful 3 Beds, 2.5 Baths Two Story Town House w/ Approx. 1,561 Sq.Ft. Living Space, Portarosa Gated Community, Good Size Open Wide Front Patio, Spacious, Bright, and Airy Floor Plan, Center Island w/ Granite Counter Tops, Up- Graded Master Bedroom w/ Walk-In Closet, Indoor Laundry Room. Two Car Attached Garage with Direct Access to Kitchen. Close to Great Schools, Association Pool & Spa, Toddler Park, Brea Union Plaza, Trader Joes, Whole Foods & Mother's Market, Brea Walking Trails, Birch Hills Golf Course, Fwy 57 & 91, and much more! HOA dues Included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 Almeria Lane have any available units?
2525 Almeria Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 2525 Almeria Lane have?
Some of 2525 Almeria Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 Almeria Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2525 Almeria Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 Almeria Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2525 Almeria Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 2525 Almeria Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2525 Almeria Lane offers parking.
Does 2525 Almeria Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2525 Almeria Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 Almeria Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2525 Almeria Lane has a pool.
Does 2525 Almeria Lane have accessible units?
No, 2525 Almeria Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 Almeria Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2525 Almeria Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2525 Almeria Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2525 Almeria Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

