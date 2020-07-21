All apartments in Brea
Find more places like 251 Longbranch Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brea, CA
/
251 Longbranch Circle
Last updated September 22 2019 at 3:14 PM

251 Longbranch Circle

251 Longbranch Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brea
See all
Brea-Olinda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

251 Longbranch Circle, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 Longbranch Circle have any available units?
251 Longbranch Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
Is 251 Longbranch Circle currently offering any rent specials?
251 Longbranch Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 Longbranch Circle pet-friendly?
No, 251 Longbranch Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 251 Longbranch Circle offer parking?
Yes, 251 Longbranch Circle offers parking.
Does 251 Longbranch Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 251 Longbranch Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 Longbranch Circle have a pool?
No, 251 Longbranch Circle does not have a pool.
Does 251 Longbranch Circle have accessible units?
No, 251 Longbranch Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 251 Longbranch Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 251 Longbranch Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 251 Longbranch Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 251 Longbranch Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd
Brea, CA 92821
Country Woods Apartment Homes
315 N Associated Rd
Brea, CA 92821
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue
Brea, CA 92821
Maplewood Apartment Homes
375 S Randolph Ave
Brea, CA 92821
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive
Brea, CA 92823
The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr
Brea, CA 92821
Redwood Court Townhomes
245 South Redwood Avenue
Brea, CA 92821

Similar Pages

Brea 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBrea 2 Bedroom Apartments
Brea Apartments with BalconiesBrea Apartments with Parking
Brea Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA
Pico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Brea Olinda

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles