All apartments in Brea
Find more places like 251 Longbranch Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Brea, CA
/
251 Longbranch Circle
Last updated September 22 2019 at 3:14 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
251 Longbranch Circle
251 Longbranch Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brea
See all
Brea-Olinda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
251 Longbranch Circle, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 251 Longbranch Circle have any available units?
251 Longbranch Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brea, CA
.
Is 251 Longbranch Circle currently offering any rent specials?
251 Longbranch Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 Longbranch Circle pet-friendly?
No, 251 Longbranch Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brea
.
Does 251 Longbranch Circle offer parking?
Yes, 251 Longbranch Circle offers parking.
Does 251 Longbranch Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 251 Longbranch Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 Longbranch Circle have a pool?
No, 251 Longbranch Circle does not have a pool.
Does 251 Longbranch Circle have accessible units?
No, 251 Longbranch Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 251 Longbranch Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 251 Longbranch Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 251 Longbranch Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 251 Longbranch Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
