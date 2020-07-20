Rent Calculator
Home
/
Brea, CA
/
1200 Northwood Avenue
Last updated July 17 2019 at 3:07 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1200 Northwood Avenue
1200 Northwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1200 Northwood Avenue, Brea, CA 92821
La Habra City
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Home located in the Desirable Brea North Hills neighborhood, Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Entertainment, Come See this Brea Beauty!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1200 Northwood Avenue have any available units?
1200 Northwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brea, CA
.
What amenities does 1200 Northwood Avenue have?
Some of 1200 Northwood Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1200 Northwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Northwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Northwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1200 Northwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brea
.
Does 1200 Northwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1200 Northwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 1200 Northwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Northwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Northwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1200 Northwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1200 Northwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1200 Northwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Northwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 Northwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 Northwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1200 Northwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
