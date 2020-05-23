All apartments in Brea
108 East Date Street

Location

108 East Date Street, Brea, CA 92821
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Brea Property - Property Id: 192017

Excellent Location just walking distance to Downtown Brea!! This Charming unit features 2 spacious bedrooms 1 bathroom with lots of Character with beautiful rustic vaulted beam ceilings in the living room with nice wood burning fireplace. This unit was completely renovated 3 years ago. There is a basement included approximately 200 plus square feet that can be used for storage. NO PETS ... Plenty of off street parking as well public parking across the street.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/192017
Property Id 192017

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5408687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 East Date Street have any available units?
108 East Date Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brea, CA.
What amenities does 108 East Date Street have?
Some of 108 East Date Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 East Date Street currently offering any rent specials?
108 East Date Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 East Date Street pet-friendly?
No, 108 East Date Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brea.
Does 108 East Date Street offer parking?
Yes, 108 East Date Street offers parking.
Does 108 East Date Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 East Date Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 East Date Street have a pool?
No, 108 East Date Street does not have a pool.
Does 108 East Date Street have accessible units?
No, 108 East Date Street does not have accessible units.
Does 108 East Date Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 East Date Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 East Date Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 East Date Street does not have units with air conditioning.

