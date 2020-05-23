108 East Date Street

Amenities

Excellent Location just walking distance to Downtown Brea!! This Charming unit features 2 spacious bedrooms 1 bathroom with lots of Character with beautiful rustic vaulted beam ceilings in the living room with nice wood burning fireplace. This unit was completely renovated 3 years ago. There is a basement included approximately 200 plus square feet that can be used for storage. NO PETS ... Plenty of off street parking as well public parking across the street.

