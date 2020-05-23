108 East Date Street

Excellent Location just walking distance to Downtown Brea!! This Charming unit features 2 spacious bedrooms 1 bathroom with lots of Character with beautiful rustic vaulted beam ceilings in the living room with nice wood burning fireplace. This unit was completely renovated 3 years ago. There is a basement included approximately 200 plus square feet that can be used for storage. NO PETS ... Plenty of off street parking as well public parking across the street. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/192017 Property Id 192017
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
