Boyes Hot Springs, CA
17095 Brookside Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

17095 Brookside Road

17095 Brookside Road · (707) 206-6645
Location

17095 Brookside Road, Boyes Hot Springs, CA 95476

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17095 Brookside Road · Avail. Aug 15

$4,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

17095 Brookside Road Available 08/15/20 Furnished Centrally Located in Sonoma Valley, 2 bedroom 1 bath home on 1/2 acre, Available Mid-August - Hello,

Video Walk Through Here: https://youtu.be/5eHOELAFeS0

Available Mid-August

Conveniently located between Glen Ellen and the town of Sonoma, in a quiet and peaceful setting. 2 bedrooms 1 bath, hardwood floors, 40's era charm, located on 1/2 acre parcel. Pleasant back yard perfect for grilling or just relaxing after a tough day at the wineries. Located close to Sonoma Golf Club , 3.3 miles to Glen Ellen with Jack London State Historic Park, great restaurants, and spectacular wineries. 3.8 miles to the town of Sonoma, birthplace of the State of California, with it's wonderful Plaza (largest in California) surrounded by restaurants, shops and great wine tasting.

Rent: $4500/month, $4500/deposit (Unit is Fully Furnished), pets considered with additional deposit. Tenant to pay all utilities. Property is furnished. Washer and Dryer in Home. Negotiable lease terms.

Contact via phone or email to schedule a showing.

Pacific Properties
101 Golf Course Dr. Ste. A5
Rohnert Park, CA 94928 www.pacpropsre.com
707.206.6645
CA BRE Corporate #01526413

(RLNE3747833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

