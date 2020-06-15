Amenities

17095 Brookside Road Available 08/15/20 Furnished Centrally Located in Sonoma Valley, 2 bedroom 1 bath home on 1/2 acre, Available Mid-August - Hello,



Video Walk Through Here: https://youtu.be/5eHOELAFeS0



Available Mid-August



Conveniently located between Glen Ellen and the town of Sonoma, in a quiet and peaceful setting. 2 bedrooms 1 bath, hardwood floors, 40's era charm, located on 1/2 acre parcel. Pleasant back yard perfect for grilling or just relaxing after a tough day at the wineries. Located close to Sonoma Golf Club , 3.3 miles to Glen Ellen with Jack London State Historic Park, great restaurants, and spectacular wineries. 3.8 miles to the town of Sonoma, birthplace of the State of California, with it's wonderful Plaza (largest in California) surrounded by restaurants, shops and great wine tasting.



Rent: $4500/month, $4500/deposit (Unit is Fully Furnished), pets considered with additional deposit. Tenant to pay all utilities. Property is furnished. Washer and Dryer in Home. Negotiable lease terms.



Contact via phone or email to schedule a showing.



