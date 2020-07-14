Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub oven range Property Amenities carport gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Searching for El Cajon, California apartments has never been easier. Situated within a charming residential area, Parkway Club Apartments is an intimate community that has been meticulously crafted to provide you with the ultimate in contemporary apartment home living. Its ideal location places you within close proximity to shopping malls, schools, and grocery stores. Parkway Club also provides easy access to the Trolley and the 8 Freeway, for all your commuting needs. Living in El Cajon does not get any better than this. At Parkway Club Apartments, our spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans were designed with you in mind.



Our unique apartment homes were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. With an all-electric kitchen including a frost-free refrigerator, entertaining is a breeze! Enjoy the beautiful San Diego air from your private patio or balcony, or enjoy a cool day inside with our central a/c. Features like spacious walk-in closets and carpeted floors provi