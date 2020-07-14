All apartments in Bostonia
Find more places like Parkway Club Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bostonia, CA
/
Parkway Club Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:49 AM

Parkway Club Apartments

1237 Graves Ave · (619) 202-8550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bostonia
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1237 Graves Ave, Bostonia, CA 92021
Bostonia

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0505 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 0213 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,409

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 0111 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0406 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,751

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit K12 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,786

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkway Club Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Searching for El Cajon, California apartments has never been easier. Situated within a charming residential area, Parkway Club Apartments is an intimate community that has been meticulously crafted to provide you with the ultimate in contemporary apartment home living. Its ideal location places you within close proximity to shopping malls, schools, and grocery stores. Parkway Club also provides easy access to the Trolley and the 8 Freeway, for all your commuting needs. Living in El Cajon does not get any better than this. At Parkway Club Apartments, our spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans were designed with you in mind.

Our unique apartment homes were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. With an all-electric kitchen including a frost-free refrigerator, entertaining is a breeze! Enjoy the beautiful San Diego air from your private patio or balcony, or enjoy a cool day inside with our central a/c. Features like spacious walk-in closets and carpeted floors provi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply; Select Homes Only
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkway Club Apartments have any available units?
Parkway Club Apartments has 8 units available starting at $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Parkway Club Apartments have?
Some of Parkway Club Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkway Club Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Parkway Club Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkway Club Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkway Club Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Parkway Club Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Parkway Club Apartments offers parking.
Does Parkway Club Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parkway Club Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkway Club Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Parkway Club Apartments has a pool.
Does Parkway Club Apartments have accessible units?
No, Parkway Club Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Parkway Club Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parkway Club Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Parkway Club Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Parkway Club Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Parkway Club Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bostonia 1 BedroomsBostonia 2 Bedrooms
Bostonia Apartments with ParkingBostonia Dog Friendly Apartments
Bostonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CA
Bonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity