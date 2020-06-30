All apartments in Bostonia
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

8402 Solomon Ave

8402 Solomon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8402 Solomon Avenue, Bostonia, CA 92021
Bostonia

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4br - 2.5ba Two-Story House in El Cajon - Two-Story house with a 2-car garage located at the end of a cul-de-sac with a view of El Cajon!

This home has carpet, wood and vinyl flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave.

Spacious family room with gas burning fireplace. The property has central air conditioning, forced heating and ceiling fans. There are washer and dryer hook-ups available. Enjoy the fenced backyard and patio with views overlooking El Cajon. Gardener service provided in the front yard only.

Renters insurance required upon move in. No Pets and No Smoking

Lease

Please do not disturb current occupant

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5436258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8402 Solomon Ave have any available units?
8402 Solomon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bostonia, CA.
What amenities does 8402 Solomon Ave have?
Some of 8402 Solomon Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8402 Solomon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8402 Solomon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8402 Solomon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8402 Solomon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bostonia.
Does 8402 Solomon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8402 Solomon Ave offers parking.
Does 8402 Solomon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8402 Solomon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8402 Solomon Ave have a pool?
No, 8402 Solomon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8402 Solomon Ave have accessible units?
No, 8402 Solomon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8402 Solomon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8402 Solomon Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 8402 Solomon Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8402 Solomon Ave has units with air conditioning.

