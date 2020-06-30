8402 Solomon Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

4br - 2.5ba Two-Story House in El Cajon - Two-Story house with a 2-car garage located at the end of a cul-de-sac with a view of El Cajon!



This home has carpet, wood and vinyl flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave.



Spacious family room with gas burning fireplace. The property has central air conditioning, forced heating and ceiling fans. There are washer and dryer hook-ups available. Enjoy the fenced backyard and patio with views overlooking El Cajon. Gardener service provided in the front yard only.



Renters insurance required upon move in. No Pets and No Smoking



Lease



Please do not disturb current occupant



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5436258)