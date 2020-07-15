745 E. Bradley Ave. #46

Amenities

3 BD 1 Full Bath Remodeled Upstairs Condo - Features:



3 bedrooms

1 full bath

Assigned covered carport with storage near the unit

Lots of guest parking

Central A/C and heat

Wood grain flooring throughout (no carpet)

Ceiling fan

Upstairs unit, nobody above

End unit in the complex, neighbor only on one side

Close to complex swimming pool

Gated community

Newer appliances electric stove/refrigerator/micro hood/disposal

New window coverings

New paint

Laundry is in the complex



Conveniently located close to lots of shopping and stores:



Shopping: Parkway Plaza, Broadway Plaza, Bradley Ave. Shopping Center



Restaurants include: Buckboard's BBQ & Brew, Breakfast House, Antonelli's Deli, China 1968



Schools close by include: El Cajon Valley High School, Montgomery Middle School, W. D. Hall Elementary School



This unit is a nice in and out and priced to rent fast.



Rental Qualifications:



-All applicants over 18 years must apply and be approved

-Fico score minimum 600

-Combined income required is 2.5 times the amount of the rent

-All applicants will have to pass credit/background check



Utilities/Responsibilities:

Tenants pay: Gas/Electricity/Water/Cable/Internet



One small pet only (30 lbs maximum)



For more information about this property and a full list of other properties

Hablamos Español



Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.

Call Glen at 760-525-8800 to arrange a viewing



