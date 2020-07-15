745 E. Bradley Ave. #46

Amenities
3 BD 1 Full Bath Remodeled Upstairs Condo - Features:
3 bedrooms
1 full bath
Assigned covered carport with storage near the unit
Lots of guest parking
Central A/C and heat
Wood grain flooring throughout (no carpet)
Ceiling fan
Upstairs unit, nobody above
End unit in the complex, neighbor only on one side
Close to complex swimming pool
Gated community
Newer appliances electric stove/refrigerator/micro hood/disposal
New window coverings
New paint
Laundry is in the complex
Conveniently located close to lots of shopping and stores:
Shopping: Parkway Plaza, Broadway Plaza, Bradley Ave. Shopping Center
Restaurants include: Buckboard's BBQ & Brew, Breakfast House, Antonelli's Deli, China 1968
Schools close by include: El Cajon Valley High School, Montgomery Middle School, W. D. Hall Elementary School
You can apply online at our website www.SDRentNow.com
Rental Qualifications:
-All applicants over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico score minimum 600
-Combined income required is 2.5 times the amount of the rent
-All applicants will have to pass credit/background check
Utilities/Responsibilities:
Tenants pay: Gas/Electricity/Water/Cable/Internet
One small pet only (30 lbs maximum)
For more information about this property and a full list of other properties
please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com

Hablamos Español
Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.
Call Glen at 760-525-8800 to arrange a viewing
