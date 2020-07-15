All apartments in Bostonia
Find more places like 745 E. Bradley Ave. #46.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bostonia, CA
/
745 E. Bradley Ave. #46
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM

745 E. Bradley Ave. #46

745 East Bradley Avenue · (760) 525-8800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bostonia
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

745 East Bradley Avenue, Bostonia, CA 92021
Bostonia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 745 E. Bradley Ave. #46 · Avail. now

$1,795

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
3 BD 1 Full Bath Remodeled Upstairs Condo - Features:

3 bedrooms
1 full bath
Assigned covered carport with storage near the unit
Lots of guest parking
Central A/C and heat
Wood grain flooring throughout (no carpet)
Ceiling fan
Upstairs unit, nobody above
End unit in the complex, neighbor only on one side
Close to complex swimming pool
Gated community
Newer appliances electric stove/refrigerator/micro hood/disposal
New window coverings
New paint
Laundry is in the complex

Conveniently located close to lots of shopping and stores:

Shopping: Parkway Plaza, Broadway Plaza, Bradley Ave. Shopping Center

Restaurants include: Buckboard's BBQ & Brew, Breakfast House, Antonelli's Deli, China 1968

Schools close by include: El Cajon Valley High School, Montgomery Middle School, W. D. Hall Elementary School

This unit is a nice in and out and priced to rent fast.

You can apply online at our website www.SDRentNow.com

Rental Qualifications:

-All applicants over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico score minimum 600
-Combined income required is 2.5 times the amount of the rent
-All applicants will have to pass credit/background check

Utilities/Responsibilities:
Tenants pay: Gas/Electricity/Water/Cable/Internet

One small pet only (30 lbs maximum)

***Please apply if you qualify***

For more information about this property and a full list of other properties
please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com

You can apply online at our website.

Hablamos Español

Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.
Call Glen at 760-525-8800 to arrange a viewing

(RLNE5739147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 E. Bradley Ave. #46 have any available units?
745 E. Bradley Ave. #46 has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 745 E. Bradley Ave. #46 have?
Some of 745 E. Bradley Ave. #46's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 E. Bradley Ave. #46 currently offering any rent specials?
745 E. Bradley Ave. #46 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 E. Bradley Ave. #46 pet-friendly?
Yes, 745 E. Bradley Ave. #46 is pet friendly.
Does 745 E. Bradley Ave. #46 offer parking?
Yes, 745 E. Bradley Ave. #46 offers parking.
Does 745 E. Bradley Ave. #46 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 745 E. Bradley Ave. #46 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 E. Bradley Ave. #46 have a pool?
Yes, 745 E. Bradley Ave. #46 has a pool.
Does 745 E. Bradley Ave. #46 have accessible units?
No, 745 E. Bradley Ave. #46 does not have accessible units.
Does 745 E. Bradley Ave. #46 have units with dishwashers?
No, 745 E. Bradley Ave. #46 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 745 E. Bradley Ave. #46 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 745 E. Bradley Ave. #46 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 745 E. Bradley Ave. #46?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkway Club Apartments
1237 Graves Ave
Bostonia, CA 92021

Similar Pages

Bostonia 1 BedroomsBostonia 2 Bedrooms
Bostonia Apartments with ParkingBostonia Dog Friendly Apartments
Bostonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CA
Bonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity