All apartments in Bostonia
Find more places like 745 E Bradley #12.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bostonia, CA
/
745 E Bradley #12
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

745 E Bradley #12

745 E Bradley Ave · (619) 469-0186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bostonia
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

745 E Bradley Ave, Bostonia, CA 92021
Bostonia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 745 E Bradley #12 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Great value in gated community! - This open and inviting upstairs condo has fresh paint, new luxury vinyl plank in living areas, and recently refinished kitchen countertops and bathroom vanity. Plentiful storage, large closets, and central heating and air conditioning add to the comfort and convenience of this home. The well maintained, gated community includes a sparkling pool, assigned covered parking with locked storage, and onsite laundry. Water, Sewer, and Trash are included. No smoking or pets. Please call 619-469-0186 for an appointment to see this great condo. The unit is sanitized between showings.

(RLNE4234598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 E Bradley #12 have any available units?
745 E Bradley #12 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 745 E Bradley #12 have?
Some of 745 E Bradley #12's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 E Bradley #12 currently offering any rent specials?
745 E Bradley #12 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 E Bradley #12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 745 E Bradley #12 is pet friendly.
Does 745 E Bradley #12 offer parking?
Yes, 745 E Bradley #12 does offer parking.
Does 745 E Bradley #12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 745 E Bradley #12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 E Bradley #12 have a pool?
Yes, 745 E Bradley #12 has a pool.
Does 745 E Bradley #12 have accessible units?
No, 745 E Bradley #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 745 E Bradley #12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 745 E Bradley #12 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 745 E Bradley #12 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 745 E Bradley #12 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 745 E Bradley #12?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkway Club Apartments
1237 Graves Ave
Bostonia, CA 92021

Similar Pages

Bostonia 1 BedroomsBostonia 2 Bedrooms
Bostonia Apartments with GymBostonia Dog Friendly Apartments
Bostonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CA
Bonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity