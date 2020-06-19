745 E Bradley #12

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool

Great value in gated community! - This open and inviting upstairs condo has fresh paint, new luxury vinyl plank in living areas, and recently refinished kitchen countertops and bathroom vanity. Plentiful storage, large closets, and central heating and air conditioning add to the comfort and convenience of this home. The well maintained, gated community includes a sparkling pool, assigned covered parking with locked storage, and onsite laundry. Water, Sewer, and Trash are included. No smoking or pets. Please call 619-469-0186 for an appointment to see this great condo. The unit is sanitized between showings.



