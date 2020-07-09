Amenities

2 Bed/1.5 Bath Townhome in gated Stone Edge Community - 1655 Stone Edge Circle is a 1,063 sqft. Tri-Level Condominium situated in the charming area of El Cajon California. This home is in an ideal location that places you within close proximity to DMV, Nearby USPS, Restaurants, Shopping, Schools, Public Transportation and 67 Freeway access. It has a fully equipped kitchen, wash & dryer, 2 private balconies, 1 private patio, 2 Car Garage attached, etc., offering quality, comfort and convenience in a quiet gated community at an affordable price that will suit any lifestyle. Come home to Stone Edge in El Cajon, CA and see why this is the perfect place to call home.



RENTAL FEATURES:



- 2-Bedroom 1.5-Bathroom 1,063 sqft.

- Attached 2 Car Garage

- New Decorative Vinyl throughout Entry, Hallway, Powder Room, Living Room & Kitchen

- Fireplace in Living Room

- Dining Area with Ceiling Fan/Lighting

- New Kitchen Cabinets, Counter Tops & Hardware, has plenty of counter space/cabinets

- New Stainless Steel Appliances included; Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven, Microwave and Garbage Disposal

- Hallway Closeted New Washer & Dryer

- Freshly Painted throughout

- Decorative Light Fixtures throughout

- New Blinds throughout

- New Vinyl Windows/Patio Doors throughout

- New Carpeted Stairs & Bedrooms

- Decorative Vinyl Flooring, Cabinet, Countertop in Upstairs Bathroom

- Private Patio off Kitchen

- Private Balcony Off Living Room & Bedroom

- Central Heat & Air

- Security Screen Door Entry

- Attached 2 Car Garage



COMMUNITY FEATURES:



- Gated Community

- Pool/Jacuzzi

- Pool House

- BBQ Area



No Pets Allowed



