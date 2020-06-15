All apartments in Bostonia
1561 Stone Edge Circle
Last updated October 23 2019 at 10:14 AM

1561 Stone Edge Circle

1561 Stone Edge Circle · (619) 441-1115
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1561 Stone Edge Circle, Bostonia, CA 92021
Bostonia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1561 Stone Edge Circle · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1063 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
2 Bed/1.5 Bath in Stone Edge Community - 1561 Stone Edge Circle is a 1,063 sqft. Tri-Level Condominium situated in the charming area of El Cajon California. This home is in an ideal location that places you within close proximity to DMV, Nearby USPS, Restaurants, Shopping, Schools, Public Transportation and 67 Freeway access. It has a fully equipped kitchen, wash & dryer, 2 private balconies, 1 private patio, 2 Car Garage attached, etc., offering quality, comfort and convenience in a quiet gated community at an affordable price that will suit any lifestyle. Come home to Stone Edge in El Cajon, CA and see why this is the perfect place to call home.

RENTAL FEATURES:

- 2-Bedroom 1.5-Bathroom 1,063 sqft.
- Decorative Vinyl throughout Entry, Hallway, Powder Room, Living Room & Kitchen
- Fireplace in Living Room
- Dining Area with Ceiling Fan/Lighting
- Kitchen Cabinets, Counter Tops & Hardware, has plenty of counter space/cabinets
- Stainless Steel Appliances included; Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven, Microwave and Garbage Disposal
- Hallway Closeted New Washer & Dryer
- Freshly Painted throughout
- Decorative Light Fixtures throughout
- Blinds throughout
- Vinyl Windows/Patio Doors throughout
- Carpeted Stairs & Bedrooms
- Decorative Vinyl Flooring, Cabinet, Countertop in Upstairs Bathroom
- Private Patio off Kitchen
- Private Balcony Off Living Room & Bedroom
- Central Heat & Air
- Security Screen Door Entry
- Attached 2 Car Garage

COMMUNITY FEATURES:

- Gated Community
- Pool/Jacuzzi
- Pool House
- BBQ Area

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4651222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1561 Stone Edge Circle have any available units?
1561 Stone Edge Circle has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1561 Stone Edge Circle have?
Some of 1561 Stone Edge Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1561 Stone Edge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1561 Stone Edge Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1561 Stone Edge Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1561 Stone Edge Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bostonia.
Does 1561 Stone Edge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1561 Stone Edge Circle does offer parking.
Does 1561 Stone Edge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1561 Stone Edge Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1561 Stone Edge Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1561 Stone Edge Circle has a pool.
Does 1561 Stone Edge Circle have accessible units?
No, 1561 Stone Edge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1561 Stone Edge Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1561 Stone Edge Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1561 Stone Edge Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1561 Stone Edge Circle has units with air conditioning.
