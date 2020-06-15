Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

2 Bed/1.5 Bath in Stone Edge Community - 1561 Stone Edge Circle is a 1,063 sqft. Tri-Level Condominium situated in the charming area of El Cajon California. This home is in an ideal location that places you within close proximity to DMV, Nearby USPS, Restaurants, Shopping, Schools, Public Transportation and 67 Freeway access. It has a fully equipped kitchen, wash & dryer, 2 private balconies, 1 private patio, 2 Car Garage attached, etc., offering quality, comfort and convenience in a quiet gated community at an affordable price that will suit any lifestyle. Come home to Stone Edge in El Cajon, CA and see why this is the perfect place to call home.



RENTAL FEATURES:



- 2-Bedroom 1.5-Bathroom 1,063 sqft.

- Decorative Vinyl throughout Entry, Hallway, Powder Room, Living Room & Kitchen

- Fireplace in Living Room

- Dining Area with Ceiling Fan/Lighting

- Kitchen Cabinets, Counter Tops & Hardware, has plenty of counter space/cabinets

- Stainless Steel Appliances included; Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven, Microwave and Garbage Disposal

- Hallway Closeted New Washer & Dryer

- Freshly Painted throughout

- Decorative Light Fixtures throughout

- Blinds throughout

- Vinyl Windows/Patio Doors throughout

- Carpeted Stairs & Bedrooms

- Decorative Vinyl Flooring, Cabinet, Countertop in Upstairs Bathroom

- Private Patio off Kitchen

- Private Balcony Off Living Room & Bedroom

- Central Heat & Air

- Security Screen Door Entry

- Attached 2 Car Garage



COMMUNITY FEATURES:



- Gated Community

- Pool/Jacuzzi

- Pool House

- BBQ Area



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4651222)