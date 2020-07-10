1423 Graves Avenue #176

Amenities
Beautiful condo in gated community - SHOWING TODAY, THURSDAY, JUNE 4 FROM 4-5 PM.
Located off the 67 and easy freeway access. Close to Parkway Plaza, breweries, shops, restaurants and more. This spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath condo offers in-unit washer and dryer, upgraded kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, A/C, mirrored closet doors, a comfy front porch, and a covered parking spot. The gated complex features a pool, grass areas, BBQ's, a playground, and not to mention owner paid water, sewer and trash. This condo is perfectly located in a more private 1 story setting.
No Dogs Allowed
