Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:15 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7050 Via De La Reina
7050 Via De La Reina
·
No Longer Available
Location
7050 Via De La Reina, Bonsall, CA 92003
Bonsall
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7050 Via De La Reina have any available units?
7050 Via De La Reina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bonsall, CA
.
What amenities does 7050 Via De La Reina have?
Some of 7050 Via De La Reina's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7050 Via De La Reina currently offering any rent specials?
7050 Via De La Reina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7050 Via De La Reina pet-friendly?
No, 7050 Via De La Reina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bonsall
.
Does 7050 Via De La Reina offer parking?
Yes, 7050 Via De La Reina offers parking.
Does 7050 Via De La Reina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7050 Via De La Reina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7050 Via De La Reina have a pool?
No, 7050 Via De La Reina does not have a pool.
Does 7050 Via De La Reina have accessible units?
No, 7050 Via De La Reina does not have accessible units.
Does 7050 Via De La Reina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7050 Via De La Reina has units with dishwashers.
Does 7050 Via De La Reina have units with air conditioning?
No, 7050 Via De La Reina does not have units with air conditioning.
