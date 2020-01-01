All apartments in Bonsall
Find more places like 7050 Via De La Reina.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonsall, CA
/
7050 Via De La Reina
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:15 PM

7050 Via De La Reina

7050 Via De La Reina · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7050 Via De La Reina, Bonsall, CA 92003
Bonsall

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7050 Via De La Reina have any available units?
7050 Via De La Reina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonsall, CA.
What amenities does 7050 Via De La Reina have?
Some of 7050 Via De La Reina's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7050 Via De La Reina currently offering any rent specials?
7050 Via De La Reina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7050 Via De La Reina pet-friendly?
No, 7050 Via De La Reina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonsall.
Does 7050 Via De La Reina offer parking?
Yes, 7050 Via De La Reina offers parking.
Does 7050 Via De La Reina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7050 Via De La Reina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7050 Via De La Reina have a pool?
No, 7050 Via De La Reina does not have a pool.
Does 7050 Via De La Reina have accessible units?
No, 7050 Via De La Reina does not have accessible units.
Does 7050 Via De La Reina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7050 Via De La Reina has units with dishwashers.
Does 7050 Via De La Reina have units with air conditioning?
No, 7050 Via De La Reina does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAFallbrook, CALake San Marcos, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CARancho Santa Fe, CA
Murrieta, CASolana Beach, CARamona, CAFrench Valley, CADel Mar, CAWildomar, CALakeland Village, CALake Elsinore, CAMenifee, CASan Clemente, CASantee, CAHemet, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College