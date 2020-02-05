All apartments in Bonsall
Find more places like 6633 W Lilac Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonsall, CA
/
6633 W Lilac Rd
Last updated February 5 2020 at 9:38 PM

6633 W Lilac Rd

6633 West Lilac Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6633 West Lilac Road, Bonsall, CA 92003
Bonsall

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Perched on a Bonsall hilltop, you will absolutely love this single story newly remodeled home. Home is situated on almost 2 acres of property with gorgeous views and plenty of room to enjoy. Kitchen includes new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, modern lighting, huge pantry and plenty of counter space and is open to the living room. You will enjoy the gorgeous views right out your window, or walk out the sliding glass doors to enjoy the breeze. Bedrooms are spacious, with new carpet and ceiling fans. Bathrooms are gorgeously upgraded with granite counters, walk in shower, tub and more! This home has a long private driveway leading you to the home and an oversized 3 car garage. You are absolutely going to love this home.

Lease to Own Option is available. Pets negotiable. Schools are Bonsall Elementary, Sullivan Middle School and Bonsall High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6633 W Lilac Rd have any available units?
6633 W Lilac Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonsall, CA.
What amenities does 6633 W Lilac Rd have?
Some of 6633 W Lilac Rd's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6633 W Lilac Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6633 W Lilac Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6633 W Lilac Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6633 W Lilac Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6633 W Lilac Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6633 W Lilac Rd offers parking.
Does 6633 W Lilac Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6633 W Lilac Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6633 W Lilac Rd have a pool?
No, 6633 W Lilac Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6633 W Lilac Rd have accessible units?
No, 6633 W Lilac Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6633 W Lilac Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6633 W Lilac Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6633 W Lilac Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6633 W Lilac Rd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CAFallbrook, CASan Marcos, CALake San Marcos, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CAMurrieta, CAFairbanks Ranch, CASolana Beach, CARamona, CAFrench Valley, CADel Mar, CAWildomar, CALakeland Village, CALake Elsinore, CAMenifee, CASan Clemente, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College