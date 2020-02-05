6633 W Lilac Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Perched on a Bonsall hilltop, you will absolutely love this single story newly remodeled home. Home is situated on almost 2 acres of property with gorgeous views and plenty of room to enjoy. Kitchen includes new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, modern lighting, huge pantry and plenty of counter space and is open to the living room. You will enjoy the gorgeous views right out your window, or walk out the sliding glass doors to enjoy the breeze. Bedrooms are spacious, with new carpet and ceiling fans. Bathrooms are gorgeously upgraded with granite counters, walk in shower, tub and more! This home has a long private driveway leading you to the home and an oversized 3 car garage. You are absolutely going to love this home.



Lease to Own Option is available. Pets negotiable. Schools are Bonsall Elementary, Sullivan Middle School and Bonsall High School.