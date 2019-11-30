Rent Calculator
Home
/
Bonsall, CA
/
6129 Villa Medici
Last updated November 30 2019 at 12:09 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6129 Villa Medici
6129 Villa Medici
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6129 Villa Medici, Bonsall, CA 92003
Bonsall
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 10 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6129 Villa Medici have any available units?
6129 Villa Medici doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bonsall, CA
.
What amenities does 6129 Villa Medici have?
Some of 6129 Villa Medici's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6129 Villa Medici currently offering any rent specials?
6129 Villa Medici is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6129 Villa Medici pet-friendly?
No, 6129 Villa Medici is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bonsall
.
Does 6129 Villa Medici offer parking?
Yes, 6129 Villa Medici offers parking.
Does 6129 Villa Medici have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6129 Villa Medici does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6129 Villa Medici have a pool?
Yes, 6129 Villa Medici has a pool.
Does 6129 Villa Medici have accessible units?
No, 6129 Villa Medici does not have accessible units.
Does 6129 Villa Medici have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6129 Villa Medici has units with dishwashers.
Does 6129 Villa Medici have units with air conditioning?
No, 6129 Villa Medici does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
