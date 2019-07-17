5751 Galloway Place

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fantastic View from this clean 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom two story! Water and trash paid for by owner. Community Pool. Bonsall School District. Nice patio and grass area in yard. Washer and Dryer hook ups. 2 car garage.



Call (760) 487-1154 xt:706

E-Mail: management@t3homes.com



Available Now!