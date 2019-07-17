Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Bonsall
Find more places like 5751 Galloway Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bonsall, CA
/
5751 Galloway Place
Last updated July 17 2019 at 7:34 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5751 Galloway Place
5751 Galloway Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5751 Galloway Place, Bonsall, CA 92003
Bonsall
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic View from this clean 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom two story! Water and trash paid for by owner. Community Pool. Bonsall School District. Nice patio and grass area in yard. Washer and Dryer hook ups. 2 car garage.
Call (760) 487-1154 xt:706
E-Mail: management@t3homes.com
Available Now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5751 Galloway Place have any available units?
5751 Galloway Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bonsall, CA
.
What amenities does 5751 Galloway Place have?
Some of 5751 Galloway Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5751 Galloway Place currently offering any rent specials?
5751 Galloway Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5751 Galloway Place pet-friendly?
No, 5751 Galloway Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bonsall
.
Does 5751 Galloway Place offer parking?
Yes, 5751 Galloway Place offers parking.
Does 5751 Galloway Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5751 Galloway Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5751 Galloway Place have a pool?
Yes, 5751 Galloway Place has a pool.
Does 5751 Galloway Place have accessible units?
No, 5751 Galloway Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5751 Galloway Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5751 Galloway Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5751 Galloway Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5751 Galloway Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Anaheim, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Riverside, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Moreno Valley, CA
Orange, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
Fallbrook, CA
Lake San Marcos, CA
Temecula, CA
Encinitas, CA
Poway, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CA
Murrieta, CA
Solana Beach, CA
Ramona, CA
French Valley, CA
Del Mar, CA
Wildomar, CA
Lakeland Village, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA
Menifee, CA
San Clemente, CA
Santee, CA
Hemet, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
Concordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College