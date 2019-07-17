All apartments in Bonsall
5751 Galloway Place
5751 Galloway Place

5751 Galloway Place · No Longer Available
Location

5751 Galloway Place, Bonsall, CA 92003
Bonsall

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic View from this clean 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom two story! Water and trash paid for by owner. Community Pool. Bonsall School District. Nice patio and grass area in yard. Washer and Dryer hook ups. 2 car garage.

Call (760) 487-1154 xt:706
E-Mail: management@t3homes.com

Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

