All apartments in Bonsall
Find more places like 3220 Gopher Canyon Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonsall, CA
/
3220 Gopher Canyon Rd
Last updated August 15 2019 at 4:02 AM

3220 Gopher Canyon Rd

3220 Gopher Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3220 Gopher Canyon Road, Bonsall, CA 92084
Bonsall

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3220 Gopher Canyon Rd have any available units?
3220 Gopher Canyon Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonsall, CA.
What amenities does 3220 Gopher Canyon Rd have?
Some of 3220 Gopher Canyon Rd's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3220 Gopher Canyon Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3220 Gopher Canyon Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 Gopher Canyon Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3220 Gopher Canyon Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonsall.
Does 3220 Gopher Canyon Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3220 Gopher Canyon Rd offers parking.
Does 3220 Gopher Canyon Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3220 Gopher Canyon Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 Gopher Canyon Rd have a pool?
No, 3220 Gopher Canyon Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3220 Gopher Canyon Rd have accessible units?
No, 3220 Gopher Canyon Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 Gopher Canyon Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3220 Gopher Canyon Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3220 Gopher Canyon Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3220 Gopher Canyon Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CAFallbrook, CASan Marcos, CALake San Marcos, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CAMurrieta, CAFairbanks Ranch, CASolana Beach, CARamona, CAFrench Valley, CADel Mar, CAWildomar, CALakeland Village, CALake Elsinore, CAMenifee, CASan Clemente, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College