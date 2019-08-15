Rent Calculator
Last updated August 15 2019 at 4:02 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3220 Gopher Canyon Rd
3220 Gopher Canyon Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3220 Gopher Canyon Road, Bonsall, CA 92084
Bonsall
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3220 Gopher Canyon Rd have any available units?
3220 Gopher Canyon Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bonsall, CA
.
What amenities does 3220 Gopher Canyon Rd have?
Some of 3220 Gopher Canyon Rd's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3220 Gopher Canyon Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3220 Gopher Canyon Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 Gopher Canyon Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3220 Gopher Canyon Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bonsall
.
Does 3220 Gopher Canyon Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3220 Gopher Canyon Rd offers parking.
Does 3220 Gopher Canyon Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3220 Gopher Canyon Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 Gopher Canyon Rd have a pool?
No, 3220 Gopher Canyon Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3220 Gopher Canyon Rd have accessible units?
No, 3220 Gopher Canyon Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 Gopher Canyon Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3220 Gopher Canyon Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3220 Gopher Canyon Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3220 Gopher Canyon Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
